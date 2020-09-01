Uptrend Call Working As Zayo Group Holdi Stock Rises 35.3% (ZAYO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Zayo Group Holdi (NYSE:ZAYO) on January 11th, 2019 at $25.63. In approximately 12 months, Zayo Group Holdi has returned 35.34% as of today's recent price of $34.68.

Over the past year, Zayo Group Holdi has traded in a range of $24.20 to $34.71 and is now at $34.68, 43% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides bandwidth infrastructure services. The Company offers dark fiber, wavelengths, SONET, ethernet, IP, and carrier-neutral colocation and interconnection. Zayo Group Holdings serves customers worldwide.

