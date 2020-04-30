Uptrend Call Working As Yelp Inc Stock Rises 8.8% (YELP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) on April 9th, 2020 at $21.05. In approximately 3 weeks, Yelp Inc has returned 8.84% as of today's recent price of $22.91.

Over the past year, Yelp Inc has traded in a range of $12.89 to $40.99 and is now at $22.91, 78% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.63% lower and 3.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

Yelp Inc. operates a social networking, user review, and local search website. The Company provides the site as a guide for online search capabilities for its visitors to find reviews and details about local businesses. Yelp provides listings for businesses throughout the United States and Canada.

