Uptrend Call Working As Xpo Logistics In Stock Rises 13.5% (XPO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Xpo Logistics In (NYSE:XPO) on January 15th, 2020 at $82.28. In approximately 3 weeks, Xpo Logistics In has returned 13.55% as of today's recent price of $93.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Xpo Logistics In have traded between a low of $45.73 and a high of $96.20 and are now at $93.42, which is 104% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides logistics services. The Company offers expedited airfreight forwarding, ground and ocean movement, warehousing management, order fulfillment, and reverse logistics. XPO Logistics serves customers throughout North America.

