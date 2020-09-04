Uptrend Call Working As Xl Group Ltd Stock Rises 50.9% (XL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Xl Group Ltd (NYSE:XL) on February 2nd, 2018 at $38.17. In approximately 27 months, Xl Group Ltd has returned 50.88% as of today's recent price of $57.59.

Xl Group Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $0.00 and a 52-week low of $0.00 and are now trading -100% above that low price at $57.59 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

XL Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides global insurance and reinsurance coverage to industrial, commercial, insurance companies, and other enterprises. XL Group serves clients worldwide.

