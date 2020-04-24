Uptrend Call Working As Xbiotech Inc Stock Rises 10.5% (XBIT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Xbiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) on April 6th, 2020 at $12.29. In approximately 3 weeks, Xbiotech Inc has returned 10.54% as of today's recent price of $13.58.

In the past 52 weeks, Xbiotech Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.76 and a high of $26.40 and are now at $13.58, 101% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.92% higher and 5.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

XBiotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops monoclonal antibodies for treating a variety of diseases, such as cancer, vascular disease, inflammatory skin disease, and diabetes.

