Uptrend Call Working As Wr Berkley Corp Stock Rises 6.1% (WRB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) on October 23rd, 2019 at $74.14. In approximately 4 months, Wr Berkley Corp has returned 6.08% as of today's recent price of $78.64.

Over the past year, Wr Berkley Corp has traded in a range of $55.57 to $127.73 and is now at $78.64, 42% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation operates as an insurance agency. The Company offers property casualty insurance and reinsurance products. W. R. Berkley serves customers globally.

