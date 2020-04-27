Uptrend Call Working As World Wrestlin-A Stock Rises 11.6% (WWE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for World Wrestlin-A (NYSE:WWE) on March 24th, 2020 at $39.57. In approximately 1 month, World Wrestlin-A has returned 11.63% as of today's recent price of $44.17.

World Wrestlin-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.45 and a 52-week low of $29.10 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $44.17 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.39% lower and 0.5% lower over the past week, respectively.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is an integrated media and entertainment company with offices in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The Company conducts operations in live wrestling events, original television programming, music, publishing, advertising, licensing, and home video. World Wrestling distributes its programs to countries worldwide in various languages.

