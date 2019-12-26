Uptrend Call Working As World Fuel Svcs Stock Rises 38.2% (INT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for World Fuel Svcs (NYSE:INT) on June 5th, 2019 at $31.69. In approximately 7 months, World Fuel Svcs has returned 38.18% as of today's recent price of $43.79.

Over the past year, World Fuel Svcs has traded in a range of $19.81 to $44.37 and is now at $43.79, 121% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

World Fuel Services Corporation markets aviation and marine fuel services. The Company provides aviation fuel and flight plans, weather reports, and other aviation related services to passenger, cargo, and charter airlines, as well as markets marine fuel and fuel management services to shipping companies and the US military.

