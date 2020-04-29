Uptrend Call Working As Wingstop Inc Stock Rises 66.3% (WING)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) on March 24th, 2020 at $72.27. In approximately 1 month, Wingstop Inc has returned 66.25% as of today's recent price of $120.15.

In the past 52 weeks, Wingstop Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $44.27 and a high of $120.20 and are now at $120.15, 171% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% higher and 1.04% higher over the past week, respectively.

Wingstop Inc. owns and operates restaurants. The Company specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Wingstop Inc shares.

