Uptrend Call Working As Wingstop Inc Stock Rises 18.9% (WING)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) on November 26th, 2019 at $78.00. In approximately 2 months, Wingstop Inc has returned 18.93% as of today's recent price of $92.76.

Over the past year, Wingstop Inc has traded in a range of $56.95 to $107.43 and is now at $93.35, 64% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0.65% higher over the past week, respectively.

Wingstop Inc. owns and operates restaurants. The Company specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop serves customers worldwide.

