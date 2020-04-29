Uptrend Call Working As Williams Cos Inc Stock Rises 46.5% (WMB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) on March 25th, 2020 at $13.30. In approximately 1 month, Williams Cos Inc has returned 46.48% as of today's recent price of $19.48.

Over the past year, Williams Cos Inc has traded in a range of $8.41 to $29.06 and is now at $19.48, 132% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

The Williams Companies, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America's hydrocarbon resource plays to growing markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and olefins. The Company owns and operates midstream gathering and processing assets, and interstate natural gas pipelines.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Williams Cos Inc shares.

