Uptrend Call Working As William Lyon-A Stock Rises 67.4% (WLH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for William Lyon-A (NYSE:WLH) on January 8th, 2019 at $12.42. In approximately 12 months, William Lyon-A has returned 67.39% as of today's recent price of $20.79.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of William Lyon-A have traded between a low of $11.26 and a high of $21.70 and are now at $20.79, which is 85% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

William Lyon Homes provides construction services. The Company designs and constructs residential properties. William Lyon Homes serves customers throughout the United States.

