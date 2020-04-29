Uptrend Call Working As White Mountains Stock Rises 11.5% (WTM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for White Mountains (NYSE:WTM) on March 25th, 2020 at $853.51. In approximately 1 month, White Mountains has returned 11.48% as of today's recent price of $951.48.

Over the past year, White Mountains has traded in a range of $629.21 to $1168.21 and is now at $951.48, 51% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. provides insurance services. The Company offers property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. White Mountains Insurance Group serves customers in the United States and Bermuda.

