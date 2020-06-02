Uptrend Call Working As Wex Inc Stock Rises 6.8% (WEX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) on December 30th, 2019 at $208.22. In approximately 1 month, Wex Inc has returned 6.80% as of today's recent price of $222.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Wex Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $161.96 and a high of $234.95 and are now at $222.37, 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

WEX Inc. provides payment processing and information management services to the United States commercial and government vehicle fleet industry. The Company markets services directly to businesses and government agencies with vehicle fleets, automotive manufacturers, and fuel retailers.

