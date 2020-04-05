Uptrend Call Working As Wesco Intl Stock Rises 20.8% (WCC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC) on March 24th, 2020 at $21.15. In approximately 1 month, Wesco Intl has returned 20.76% as of today's recent price of $25.54.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wesco Intl have traded between a low of $13.52 and a high of $61.32 and are now at $25.54, which is 89% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical products and other industrial maintenance, repair, and operating supplies. The Company also provides integrated supply services. WESCO operates branches and distribution centers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, which serve customers worldwide.

