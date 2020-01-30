Uptrend Call Working As Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Rises 9.9% (ERC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (AMEX:ERC) on January 18th, 2019 at $11.83. In approximately 13 months, Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund has returned 9.85% as of today's recent price of $12.99.

Over the past year, Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund has traded in a range of $11.72 to $12.99 and is now at $12.99, 11% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated in the USA. The objective is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund allocates 50% of its assets in below investment grade US debt securities, 25% in foreign debt securities and 25% in securities that reset their interest rates periodically.

