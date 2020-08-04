Uptrend Call Working As Wayfair Inc- A Stock Rises 94.9% (W)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wayfair Inc- A (NYSE:W) on March 24th, 2020 at $38.76. In approximately 2 weeks, Wayfair Inc- A has returned 94.94% as of today's recent price of $75.57.

In the past 52 weeks, Wayfair Inc- A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.70 and a high of $166.40 and are now at $75.57, 248% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

Wayfair, Inc. retails household goods. The Company offers bedroom, living room, kitchen and dining, home entertainment, home office, game room and bar, patio, hallway and entryway, and bathroom furniture. Wayfair offers products and services in the United States.

