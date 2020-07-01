Uptrend Call Working As Wageworks Stock Rises 41.6% (WAGE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) on March 14th, 2019 at $36.25. In approximately 10 months, Wageworks has returned 41.63% as of today's recent price of $51.34.

Wageworks share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.61 and a 52-week low of $25.96 and are now trading 98% above that low price at $51.34 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

WageWorks, Inc. provides tax-advantaged programs for consumer-directed health, commuter, and other employee spending account benefits, or CDBs, in the United States. The Company operates spending account management programs such as health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs, and transit programs.

