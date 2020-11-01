Uptrend Call Working As Wabco Holdings Stock Rises 23.4% (WBC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) on January 9th, 2019 at $109.95. In approximately 12 months, Wabco Holdings has returned 23.41% as of today's recent price of $135.68.

Wabco Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $146.68 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

WABCO Holdings Inc., manufactures electronic braking, stability, suspension, and transmission control systems commercial vehicles.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Wabco Holdings shares.

