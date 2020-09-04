Uptrend Call Working As Vulcan Materials Stock Rises 27.7% (VMC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) on March 25th, 2020 at $92.03. In approximately 2 weeks, Vulcan Materials has returned 27.72% as of today's recent price of $117.54.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vulcan Materials have traded between a low of $65.56 and a high of $152.49 and are now at $117.54, which is 79% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 1.58% lower over the past week, respectively.

Vulcan Materials Company produces construction aggregates. The Company's principal product lines are aggregates, asphalt mix and concrete, and cement. Vulcan Materials serves customers in the United States of America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Vulcan Materials shares.

Log in and add Vulcan Materials (VMC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.