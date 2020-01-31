Uptrend Call Working As Valmont Inds Stock Rises 2.2% (VMI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Valmont Inds (NYSE:VMI) on November 4th, 2019 at $142.29. In approximately 3 months, Valmont Inds has returned 2.22% as of today's recent price of $145.45.

In the past 52 weeks, Valmont Inds share prices have been bracketed by a low of $112.94 and a high of $153.67 and are now at $145.45, 29% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Valmont Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures poles, towers, and structures for lighting, communication, and utility markets and provides protective coating services for infrastructure. The Company also manufactures and distributes industrial and agricultural irrigation products in addition to a wide variety of fabricated products for commercial and industrial applications.

