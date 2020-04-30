Uptrend Call Working As Vail Resorts Stock Rises 8.5% (MTN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) on April 8th, 2020 at $155.70. In approximately 3 weeks, Vail Resorts has returned 8.53% as of today's recent price of $168.98.

In the past 52 weeks, Vail Resorts share prices have been bracketed by a low of $125.00 and a high of $255.37 and are now at $168.98, 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Vail Resorts, Inc. operates resorts in Colorado. The Company's resorts include Vail Mountain, a ski mountain complex, and Beaver Creek Resort, a family oriented mountain resort. Vail Resorts also operates Breckenridge Mountain, a destination resort with apres-ski activities and Keystone Resort, a year-round family vacation destination.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Vail Resorts shares.

Log in and add Vail Resorts (MTN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.