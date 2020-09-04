Uptrend Call Working As Usana Health Sci Stock Rises 27.0% (USNA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Usana Health Sci (NYSE:USNA) on March 25th, 2020 at $55.53. In approximately 2 weeks, Usana Health Sci has returned 26.99% as of today's recent price of $70.51.

Usana Health Sci share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.43 and a 52-week low of $43.01 and are now trading 64% above that low price at $70.51 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritionals, personal care, and weight management products. The Company's products are sold directly to preferred customers and distributors throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.

