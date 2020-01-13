Uptrend Call Working As Usana Health Sci Stock Rises 20.3% (USNA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Usana Health Sci (NYSE:USNA) on July 26th, 2019 at $66.65. In approximately 6 months, Usana Health Sci has returned 20.31% as of today's recent price of $80.18.

In the past 52 weeks, Usana Health Sci share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.30 and a high of $119.37 and are now at $80.18, 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritionals, personal care, and weight management products. The Company's products are sold directly to preferred customers and distributors throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.

