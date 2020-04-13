Uptrend Call Working As Universal Technical Institute Inc Stock Rises 23.6% (UTI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Universal Technical Institute Inc (:UTI) on March 24th, 2020 at $5.12. In approximately 3 weeks, Universal Technical Institute Inc has returned 23.56% as of today's recent price of $6.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Universal Technical Institute Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.75 and a high of $9.76 and are now at $6.32, 130% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.86% higher and 2.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

