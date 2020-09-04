Uptrend Call Working As Universal Health Stock Rises 29.7% (UHT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Universal Health (NYSE:UHT) on March 25th, 2020 at $79.77. In approximately 2 weeks, Universal Health has returned 29.69% as of today's recent price of $103.45.

Universal Health share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $132.41 and a 52-week low of $54.54 and are now trading 90% above that low price at $103.45 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a real estate investment trust that invests in healthcare and human service related facilities, including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Universal Health shares.

