Uptrend Call Working As Universal Forest Stock Rises 7.0% (UFPI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Universal Forest (NASDAQ:UFPI) on March 26th, 2020 at $37.63. In approximately 3 weeks, Universal Forest has returned 6.95% as of today's recent price of $40.24.

In the past 52 weeks, Universal Forest share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.17 and a high of $58.10 and are now at $40.24, 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. engineers, manufactures, treats, and distributes lumber products for the do-it-yourself (DIY), manufactured housing, industrial, and site-built construction markets. The Company distributes its products through home-center retailers, retail and contractor-oriented regional lumberyards, and to builders and modular-home contractors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Universal Forest shares.

Log in and add Universal Forest (UFPI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.