Uptrend Call Working As Universal Forest Stock Rises 35.6% (UFPI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Universal Forest (NASDAQ:UFPI) on June 7th, 2019 at $35.95. In approximately 7 months, Universal Forest has returned 35.62% as of today's recent price of $48.76.

Over the past year, Universal Forest has traded in a range of $24.14 to $52.83 and is now at $48.76, 102% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% higher and 1.18% higher over the past week, respectively.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. engineers, manufactures, treats, and distributes lumber products for the do-it-yourself (DIY), manufactured housing, industrial, and site-built construction markets. The Company distributes its products through home-center retailers, retail and contractor-oriented regional lumberyards, and to builders and modular-home contractors.

