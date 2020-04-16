MySmarTrend
Uptrend Call Working As Universal Displa Stock Rises 4.1% (OLED)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Universal Displa (NASDAQ:OLED) on March 26th, 2020 at $136.76. In approximately 3 weeks, Universal Displa has returned 4.08% as of today's recent price of $142.33.

In the past 52 weeks, Universal Displa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $105.11 and a high of $230.32 and are now at $142.33, 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Universal Display Corporation is a member of the United States Display Consortium. The Consortium is a cooperative industry and government effort aimed at developing an infrastructure to support a North American flat panel display infrastructure. The Company and its partners are developing high-resolution, full color, light weight Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Universal Displa shares.

