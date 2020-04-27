Uptrend Call Working As United Rentals Stock Rises 31.4% (URI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on March 24th, 2020 at $83.51. In approximately 1 month, United Rentals has returned 31.38% as of today's recent price of $109.71.

In the past 52 weeks, United Rentals share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.85 and a high of $170.04 and are now at $109.71, 86% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiary, is an equipment rental company operating a network of locations in the United States and Canada. The Company serves the construction industry, industrial and commercial concerns, homeowners, and other individuals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of United Rentals shares.

Log in and add United Rentals (URI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.