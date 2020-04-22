Uptrend Call Working As United Bankshs Stock Rises 5.3% (UBSI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for United Bankshs (NASDAQ:UBSI) on April 7th, 2020 at $24.29. In approximately 2 weeks, United Bankshs has returned 5.29% as of today's recent price of $25.57.

In the past 52 weeks, United Bankshs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.67 and a high of $40.70 and are now at $25.57, 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

United Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Washington, D.C. The Banks attract deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loan products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of United Bankshs shares.

