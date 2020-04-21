Uptrend Call Working As Unisys Corp Stock Rises 2.0% (UIS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) on March 25th, 2020 at $11.84. In approximately 4 weeks, Unisys Corp has returned 1.99% as of today's recent price of $12.07.

Unisys Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.13 and a 52-week low of $6.39 and are now trading 82% above that low price at $11.62 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology consulting services. The Company offers data analytics, mobility, network, security, and outsourcing services. Unisys serves commercial, financial services, and government sectors globally.

