Uptrend Call Working As Ultra Clean Hold Stock Rises 69.1% (UCTT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ultra Clean Hold (NASDAQ:UCTT) on September 5th, 2019 at $13.20. In approximately 4 months, Ultra Clean Hold has returned 69.09% as of today's recent price of $22.32.

Ultra Clean Hold share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.24 and a 52-week low of $8.83 and are now trading 153% above that low price at $22.32 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment industry focusing on gas delivery systems. These gas delivery systems enable the precise delivery of specialty gases used in a majority of the key steps in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ultra Clean Hold shares.

Log in and add Ultra Clean Hold (UCTT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.