Uptrend Call Working As Udr Inc Stock Rises 3.6% (UDR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) on January 21st, 2020 at $47.78. In approximately 3 weeks, Udr Inc has returned 3.58% as of today's recent price of $49.49.

Over the past year, Udr Inc has traded in a range of $43.04 to $50.61 and is now at $49.49, 15% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

UDR, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, and develops apartment communities located nationwide.

