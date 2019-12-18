Uptrend Call Working As Ttm Technologies Stock Rises 51.5% (TTMI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ttm Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) on June 20th, 2019 at $9.87. In approximately 6 months, Ttm Technologies has returned 51.50% as of today's recent price of $14.95.

Over the past year, Ttm Technologies has traded in a range of $8.49 to $15.00 and is now at $14.95, 76% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

TTM Technologies, Inc. is an independent provider of time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services for printed circuit boards. The circuit boards serve as a foundation for electronic products such as routers, switches, servers, memory modules, and cellular base stations. The Company's customers include original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies.

