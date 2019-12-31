Uptrend Call Working As Triumph Bancorp Stock Rises 14.7% (TBK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) on October 23rd, 2019 at $32.96. In approximately 2 months, Triumph Bancorp has returned 14.70% as of today's recent price of $37.80.

In the past 52 weeks, Triumph Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.28 and a high of $38.90 and are now at $38.23, 40% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Triumph Bancorp Inc. offers traditional banking products, as well as commercial finance products to businesses that require specialized and tailored financial solutions.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Triumph Bancorp shares.

