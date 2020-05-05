Uptrend Call Working As Triple-S Mgmt-B Stock Rises 25.7% (GTS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Triple-S Mgmt-B (NYSE:GTS) on March 25th, 2020 at $13.28. In approximately 1 month, Triple-S Mgmt-B has returned 25.68% as of today's recent price of $16.69.

Over the past year, Triple-S Mgmt-B has traded in a range of $9.13 to $27.87 and is now at $16.69, 83% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The Company operates a network of participants and providers in Puerto Rico.

