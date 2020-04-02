Uptrend Call Working As Trimble Inc Stock Rises 10.6% (TRMB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) on September 16th, 2019 at $39.72. In approximately 5 months, Trimble Inc has returned 10.61% as of today's recent price of $43.93.

Trimble Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.25 and a 52-week low of $35.00 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $43.93 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Trimble Inc. provides advanced location-based software solutions. The Company integrates its positioning expertise in GPS, laser, optical and inertial technologies with application software, wireless communications, and services to provide complete commercial solutions. Trimble operates worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Trimble Inc shares.

