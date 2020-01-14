Uptrend Call Working As Tribune Media -A Stock Rises 27.4% (TRCO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tribune Media -A (NYSE:TRCO) on August 22nd, 2018 at $36.62. In approximately 17 months, Tribune Media -A has returned 27.42% as of today's recent price of $46.66.

Over the past year, Tribune Media -A has traded in a range of $45.16 to $46.68 and is now at $46.66, 3% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Tribune Media Company operates media businesses. The Company provides nationwide television broadcasting and distribution which include news, entertainment and sports programming.

