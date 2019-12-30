Uptrend Call Working As Tri Pointe Group Stock Rises 16.8% (TPH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) on July 25th, 2019 at $13.32. In approximately 5 months, Tri Pointe Group has returned 16.79% as of today's recent price of $15.55.

Tri Pointe Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.33 and a 52-week low of $10.37 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $15.55 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% higher and 0.60% higher over the past week, respectively.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. provides construction services. The Company designs, builds, develops, and constructs single family residential homes. TRI Pointe Homes serves customers throughout the United States.

