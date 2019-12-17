Uptrend Call Working As Tri Pointe Group Stock Rises 16.6% (TPH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) on July 25th, 2019 at $13.32. In approximately 5 months, Tri Pointe Group has returned 16.57% as of today's recent price of $15.52.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tri Pointe Group have traded between a low of $10.37 and a high of $16.33 and are now at $15.52, which is 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. provides construction services. The Company designs, builds, develops, and constructs single family residential homes. TRI Pointe Homes serves customers throughout the United States.

