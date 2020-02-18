Uptrend Call Working As Tiffany & Co Stock Rises 40.6% (TIF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) on October 24th, 2019 at $95.48. In approximately 4 months, Tiffany & Co has returned 40.63% as of today's recent price of $134.27.

Tiffany & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $134.42 and a 52-week low of $78.60 and are now trading 71% above that low price at $134.27 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Tiffany & Co. operates jewelry stores and manufactures products through its subsidiary corporations. The Company operates retail stores in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and the United Arab Emirates, and also engages in direct selling through internet, catalog, and business gift operations.

