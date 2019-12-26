Uptrend Call Working As Tiffany & Co Stock Rises 39.9% (TIF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) on October 24th, 2019 at $95.48. In approximately 2 months, Tiffany & Co has returned 39.91% as of today's recent price of $133.59.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tiffany & Co have traded between a low of $73.04 and a high of $134.03 and are now at $133.59, which is 83% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.2%.

Tiffany & Co. operates jewelry stores and manufactures products through its subsidiary corporations. The Company operates retail stores in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and the United Arab Emirates, and also engages in direct selling through internet, catalog, and business gift operations.

