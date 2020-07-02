Uptrend Call Working As Thor Industries Stock Rises 5.4% (THO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) on January 14th, 2020 at $77.52. In approximately 3 weeks, Thor Industries has returned 5.41% as of today's recent price of $81.71.

Thor Industries share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $84.94 and a 52-week low of $42.05 and are now trading 94% above that low price at $81.71 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Thor Industries, Inc. produces and sells a wide range of recreation vehicles. The Company offers motorhomes, camping, fifth-wheel, and travel trailers. Thor Industries serves customers in the United States and Canada.

