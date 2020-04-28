Uptrend Call Working As Terraform Glob-A Stock Rises 54.9% (GLBL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Terraform Glob-A (:GLBL) on July 1st, 2016 at $3.28. In approximately 47 months, Terraform Glob-A has returned 54.88% as of today's recent price of $5.08.

In the past 52 weeks, Terraform Glob-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.53 and a high of $5.10 and are now at $5.08, 101% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

TerraForm Global, Inc. owns and operates contracted clean power generation assets. The Company offers wind, geothermal, hydroelectric, and hybrid energy solutions. TerraForm Global serves customers worldwide.

