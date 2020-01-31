Uptrend Call Working As Teletech Hldgs Stock Rises 2.0% (TTEC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Teletech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTEC) on December 31st, 2019 at $39.27. In approximately 1 month, Teletech Hldgs has returned 1.97% as of today's recent price of $40.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Teletech Hldgs have traded between a low of $30.53 and a high of $50.45 and are now at $40.65, which is 33% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 0.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement, experience consulting, care, and technology solutions. TTEC Holdings serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Teletech Hldgs shares.

Log in and add Teletech Hldgs (TTEC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.