Uptrend Call Working As Target Corp Stock Rises 23.8% (TGT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) on August 21st, 2019 at $100.76. In approximately 5 months, Target Corp has returned 23.80% as of today's recent price of $124.73.

Over the past year, Target Corphas traded in a range of $0.00 to $130.24 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.1%.

Target Corporation operates general merchandise discount stores. The Company focuses on merchandising operations which includes general merchandise and food discount stores and a fully integrated online business. Target also offers credit to qualified applicants through its branded proprietary credit cards.

