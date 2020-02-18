Uptrend Call Working As Tandem Diabetes Stock Rises 34.7% (TNDM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) on January 9th, 2020 at $63.86. In approximately 1 month, Tandem Diabetes has returned 34.73% as of today's recent price of $86.03.

Over the past year, Tandem Diabetes has traded in a range of $42.50 to $87.20 and is now at $86.03, 102% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. produces medical devices. The Company designs, develops, and commercializes products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Tandem Diabetes Care offers its products to the medical industry in the United States.

