Uptrend Call Working As T Rowe Price Grp Stock Rises 17.1% (TROW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) on October 25th, 2019 at $113.01. In approximately 3 months, T Rowe Price Grp has returned 17.07% as of today's recent price of $132.30.

In the past 52 weeks, T Rowe Price Grp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $86.61 and a high of $134.44 and are now at $132.30, 53% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% higher and 0.62% higher over the past week, respectively.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional investors. T. Rowe manages a broad range of U.S. and international stock, blended asset, bond, and money market mutual funds and other investment portfolios.

