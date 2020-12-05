Uptrend Call Working As T Rowe Price Grp Stock Rises 12.6% (TROW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) on April 6th, 2020 at $100.62. In approximately 1 month, T Rowe Price Grp has returned 12.59% as of today's recent price of $113.28.

T Rowe Price Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $139.82 and a 52-week low of $82.51 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $114.03 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional investors. T. Rowe manages a broad range of U.S. and international stock, blended asset, bond, and money market mutual funds and other investment portfolios.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of T Rowe Price Grp shares.

Log in and add T Rowe Price Grp (TROW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.